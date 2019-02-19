He’s Back, Bernie Sanders Running for President in 2020

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders announced this morning that he is again running for President – joining a growing field of democrat contenders.

The independent from Vermont made the announcement in an interview on Vermont Public Radio this morning.

He also released an official campaign announcement video.

The 77-year-old Sanders says he’s running to oppose President Trump and to enact many of the progressive ideas he championed in 2016.

That includes universal health care coverage, a 15-dollar minimum wage, and reducing student debt.

Sanders said he hopes to enlist a million people in what he called a “grassroots movement of people prepared to stand up and fight.”