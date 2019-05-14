Highway Patrol Trooper hit by vehicle while working a separate crash

Authorities are reporting that a Florida Highway and Patrol trooper was injured after being hit by a vehicle while assisting in another crash.

The incident occurred Monday on I-95 southbound near Woolbright Road in Boynton Beach.

According to the report, the trooper was walking back to his vehicle to start paperwork on the crash when another driver lost control of their vehicle and veered towards the inside shoulder where they struck the trooper.

The trooper was taken to Delray Medical Center for treatment on what appears to be a broken ankle.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the cause of the second crash may have been related to weather conditions.