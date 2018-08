This very pregnant mother about to go into labor and she’s dancing her way into the delivery room with her hospital gown flapping open.

Her husband and the nurses who are about to her deliver the baby soon join her.

The baby mama dance, as it is known, did not help speed things up for Alicia Exantus because she endured 30 hours of labor before baby Tatum came into this world.

