Hillary Clinton to Audience: All Florida Counties Were Hacked

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton this week addressed the Mueller Report’s claim that there was Russian hacking into one Florida county’s election system in 2016.

Speaking at a Time 100 event on Tuesday, Clinton told the audience that U.S. government officials “recently” revealed that there was widespread Russian access to all election systems in all 67 Florida counties.

She said, “Just recently, the government, our government, finally acknowledged that the Russians were in the county election systems of every county in Florida.”

Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the election, which was released last week, noted Russian military intelligence efforts to access the election system in at least one Florida county. However, Mueller did not identify the county or counties allegedly targeted.

The report states, “We understand the FBI believes that this operation enabled the GRU to gain access to the network of at least one Florida county government. The (special counsel’s) office did not independently verify that belief and, as explained above, did not undertake the investigative steps that would have been necessary to do so.”