Hillary Clinton to speak at cyber defense summit

Former Democratic presidential nominee will serve as a keynote speaker at the Cyber Defense Summit 2019, the cybersecurity company FireEye announced on Thursday.

We are pleased to announce that Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton will be a featured keynote at our #FireEyeSummit in October! Secretary Clinton will engage in an intimate Q&A keynote discussion with Kevin Mandia. >> Learn more at https://t.co/HPdYNonbx0 pic.twitter.com/l96yOkADLf — FireEye (@FireEye) May 30, 2019

The event is meant to inform executives on cybersecurity, as well as security practitioners on how to “mitigate, detect, and respond to cyber attacks.”

Clinton’s narrative will follow a series of appearances in which she attributed her 2016 loss mostly to Russian cyber activities in her email server used to interfere in the election.

In May, she said the election was “stolen” from her.

“I think it’s also critical to understand that, as I’ve been telling candidates who have come to see me, you can run the best campaign, you can even become the nominee, and you can have the election stolen from you,” said Clinton.

That loss, according to her, was also influenced by former FBI Director James Comey’s decision to notify Congress about his agency’s investigation into her email servers.

The scandal hungover Clinton’s head through the duration of the campaign, creating doubt of her trustworthiness among her constituents.