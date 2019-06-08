Hillary Clinton’s brother Tony Rodham dies

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton announced via Twitter Saturday that her brother Tony Rodham has passed away.

We lost my brother Tony last night. It’s hard to find words, my mind is flooded with memories of him today. When he walked into a room he’d light it up with laughter. He was kind, generous, & a wonderful husband to Megan & father to Zach, Simon, & Fiona. We’ll miss him very much. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 8, 2019

The 65-year-old was the youngest of Clinton’s brothers.

No other information is available at this time.