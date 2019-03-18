Historic Deadly Flooding in Midwest, Rain in South Florida

Flooding in the Midwest has claimed the lives of at least three people while hundreds of residents have been forced out of their homes.
The National Weather Service says major and historical flooding is washing over the Missouri and Mississippi river basins.

Heavy rain and melting snow are swelling the Missouri River out of its banks in Nebraska and Iowa.
The river is more than two feet over its previous record and topping levees in southwestern Iowa.
Much of Offutt Air Force Base near Omaha is underwater.

The Air Force says floodwaters aren’t expected to recede until Thursday at the base that’s home to strategic nuclear forces.
The governors of Iowa, Nebraska, and Wisconsin have all declared states of emergency.

And here in South Florida a front has stalled over the Florid Keys and is expected to bring wind and rain for the next two days.

