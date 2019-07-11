Hockey Coach Tells Team to Respect the Anthem or Get the “F” Out

(WARNING: Video contains expletives)

A hockey coach Connecticut is making headlines after a video of him telling his players to respect the anthem or leave went viral.

Via https://t.co/Uqfc4ZJicS: A coach’s locker room speech to a minor league hockey team in Connecticut has gone viral, with video showing him telling players to either stand for the national anthem or “get the f— out.” pic.twitter.com/gUbwmPbkVB — KnowYourRightsCamp (@yourrightscamp) July 10, 2019

Dan Krupinsky, the coach of the Hat Tricks minor league hockey team in Danbury, wanted to make it clear to his players that he expects “respect” for the anthems. He told his team that they are not the women’s soccer team, we are not the NFL…

He told them “If there’s anybody here who is going to be disrespectful to either the American or the Canadian national anthem, grab your gear and get the f**k out now because you’ll never see ice in this area.”

He told his players you can protest on your own time.

He added as a coach, it is his job to make sure his team is in line and says they’re the most patriotic sport in a patriotic city.