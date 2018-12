There is a new app out on the market where you can use a picture of your dog and turn it into Christmas magic! The app “Say Bark” lets you create funny and animated cards of your fur babies. Say Bark works along side Bark Box and is easy as one, two, three! Take a picture of your pet, adjust the filters, leave a message, and send it off to your contacts! Who doesn’t love a dog with a Santa suit on, singing you a Christmas carol!