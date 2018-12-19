Holiday Shopping at Palm Beach Outlets Interrupted by Bomb Threat

The West Palm Beach Police Department is investigating a bomb threat at the Palm Beach Outlets on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard and I-95.

Someone called in the threat to Bed Bath & Beyond Wednesday morning. Police have secured the area and evacuated nearby stores.

No suspicious devices have been found.

Earlier today, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad was called out to investigate a suspicious package in the 2800 Block of Forest Hill Blvd.

Deputies were dispatched to the area after a suspicious object was thrown into a business, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The area was evacuated as a precaution.

After more than an hour, deputies and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue cleared the scene and opened the roadways. No word yet what the object was.

