The homecoming queen at one Mississippi high school is also the game-winning football hero.

Kaylee Foster traded in her tiara for a helmet Friday night at Ocean Springs High School and kicked the winning point in a 13-12 overtime victory.

Foster’s primarily a soccer player but has been kicking for the football team since her sophomore year.

She also kicked two field goals during the game, giving her the majority of the points.

Foster said she initially taught herself to kick a football by watching videos online and has improved her game thanks to her coaches and teammates.

After posing for photos with her flowers and crown before her team’s game, Foster was called upon to kick the game-winning extra point for the varsity football team.

She drilled it through the uprights and secured the win for the team in overtime.

The post Homecoming Queen Kicks Game-Winning Field Goal for Football Team appeared first on 850 WFTL.