Homeless man arrested after stabbing behind strip mall

Authorities in Hialeah have arrested a 24-year-old homeless man in connection to a stabbing behind a strip mall Saturday.

The incident occurred at the mall along the 600 block of East Ninth Street shortly after 6:00 pm.

Surveillance video shows the suspect stabbing a 20-year-old male in the neck, chest and back. The victim was able to run to a nearby restaurant where he asked for help.

He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he underwent surgery for his life-threatening injuries.

After viewing the surveillance tape, a police officer was able to identify the suspect as Juan Pablo Velasco. The victim also identified Velasco from a photo lineup.

Authorities reported that Velasco was already in police custody due to an unrelated incident where he faces charges of resisting arrest without violence and burglary. He is now also facing a second-degree attempted murder charge.