Homeless teen named valedictorian, earns $3M in scholarships

A teenager from Tennessee is inspiring many after earning more than $3 million in college scholarships as his high school’s valedictorian despite becoming homeless his senior year.

Following the death of his father, Tupac Mosley, a Raleigh Egypt High School graduate, became homeless after he and his family were evicted from their home.

The tragedy could have easily derailed the 17-year-old’s future, but instead, he was resilient.

Mosley held a 4.3 GPA and remained at the top of his class despite having to move regularly.

He hoped to receive at least $1 million in scholarships and even surprised himself when he surpassed all of his goals.

Mosley was accepted to more than 40 colleges and will reportedly attend Tennessee State University where he will major in electrical engineering.

During his valedictorian speech, the teenager told his classmates to “never let your current situation, whatever circumstances you’re going through, be a mountain that you can’t climb.”