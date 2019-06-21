Honeymooner Becomes 10th Tourist Dies after Visiting the Dominican Republic

The Dominican Republic death toll of Americans who visited is up to 10.

Less than a week after returning home from her honeymoon in the Dominican Republic, a Louisiana woman has died.

NEW: Honeymooner becomes the 10th U.S. tourist to die after visiting the Dominican Republic https://t.co/W0T1hTnjgG — News Breaking LIVE (@NewsBreaking) June 20, 2019

This makes her the 10th U.S. tourist to die visiting the Caribbean island.

Her husband says she was rushed to the hospital with fluid on her lungs.

He said he wasn’t aware that others have died and wouldn’t have traveled there if he knew.

Investigations are still ongoing and Dominican authorities say they have not found any connection between the deaths.