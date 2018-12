The band is back together!

Darius Rucker is ready to hit the road with his former band, Hootie & the Blowfish.

Hootie & The Blowfish are back with a big announcement: the band is getting back together for a new album and going on tour! @HootieTweets pic.twitter.com/CPr8WuCcPz — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 3, 2018

The 2019 Group Therapy Tour kicks off May 30th in Virginia Beach, Va.

And we’re in luck… the tour comes to Coral Sky Amphitheater on June 8th.

