House Committee Subpoenas Kellyanne Conway Over Ethics Law Violation

The House Oversight Committee voted Wednesday to subpoena White House advisor Kellyanne Conway to testify about her alleged violations of the Hatch act after she failed to appear at a scheduled hearing.

In mid-June, a government watchdog official issued a report calling for Conway to be removed from her position for “egregious, notorious and ongoing” Hatch Act violations because she criticized Democratic presidential candidates on television while serving as White House official.

The act bans top-level executive branch employees from engaging in partisan political conduct.

Following the report, she was invited to testify before the House panel on Wednesday.

However, the White House informed the committee Monday that Conway would not be attending the scheduled hearing.

Conway did not appear Wednesday, prompting the 25-16 vote to issue the subpoena.