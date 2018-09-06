House Of Cards Teaser Is Out & So Is Frank! So looks like Kevin Spacey has been killed off the show according to the new House of Cards teaser. We knew he wouldn’t be returning but now we know how they decided to deal with his exit…..SIX FEET UNDER for Frank Underwood. SHARE RELATED CONTENT Burt Reynolds Dies In Jupiter At 82 5th Annual ChaseN’Tailz KDW Fishing Tournament Dierks Bentley Ticket Blowout [Listen] Ryan Hurd And Terri Clark Release NEW Music! John Rich reacts To Kaepernick Nike Deal “Reebok Here We Come” Garth Brooks Asked This NEW Artist If He Could Cover One Of Their Songs, What Do You Think She Said?