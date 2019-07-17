House Puts AG, Commerce Sec in Criminal Contempt Over Census Question

The U.S. House of Representatives voted late Wednesday to hold Attorney General Bill Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in criminal contempt of Congress.

Democrats accuse Barr and Ross of rejecting subpoenas for information about the origins of President Trump’s citizenship question, which was intended for the 2020 Census but was banned by the Supreme Court.

The vote passed along party lines, 230-198.

In response, the White House calls the move “ridiculous and yet another lawless attempt to harass the President and his Administration.”

According to a statement from Barr and Ross, “By taking this action, the House is both unnecessarily undermining inter-branch comity and degrading the constitutional separation of powers and its own institutional integrity.”

When it became clear last week that the census would most likely not include the citizenship question, President Trump ordered federal agencies and departments to provide data about citizens and non-citizens to the Commerce Department.