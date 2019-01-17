House rejects GOP measure to pay workers without reopening government

Thursday, the House rejected a GOP measure to pay furloughed workers without having to re-open the government in a 222-195 vote.

Six Democrats voted in favor of the proposal, which was offered as an alternative to a Democratic bill to reopen the government.

The Democratic bill, which would have funded the government through Feb. 28, is expected to be voted on next again next week.

The move comes as Democrat and Republican lawmakers remain at odds over who bears responsibility for the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

Republican leaders accused Democrats of failing to make any effort to negotiate on border security and President Trump’s border wall.

Top Democrats have blasted Trump’s call for Congress to provide $5.7 billion for border security which would include a physical barrier along the U.S.-Mexico border, alleging that they are holding the government hostage over a partisan priority.

Overall about 800,000 federal employees have been furloughed or are working without pay as the partial government shutdown is on its 27th day.

