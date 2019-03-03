House to Query 60 Trump Officials In New Obstruction Probe

The Chairman of the House Committee in charge of impeachment announced on ABC’s “This Week” and CBS’ “Face the Nation” that his panel is going to request documents on Monday from more than 60 people within President Trump’s administration, as well as his family and friends.

In making the statement, Democratic Representative Jerrold Nadler of New York says it is “very clear” that Trump obstructed justice with regard to the Russia investigation.

Nadler explains that the House Judiciary Committee seeks to review documents from sources including the Justice Department, Donald Trump Jr., and Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg. He also mentioned former White House chief of staff John Kelly and former White House counsel Don McGahn as likely targets of inquiry.

Nadler added, “We are going to initiate investigations into abuses of power, into corruption and into obstruction of justice. We will do everything we can to get that evidence.”

He says House Democrats are doing “our job to protect the rule of law,” alleging that Republicans were “shielding the president from any proper accountability” during the first two years of his administration.

In addition, Nadler cautioned, “We’re far from making decisions” about impeachment.

Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California fought back by accusing House Democrats of judging Trump prematurely. He said, “I think Congressman Nadler decided to impeach the president the day the president won the election. Listen to exactly what he said. He talks about impeachment before he even became chairman and then he says, ‘you’ve got to persuade people to get there.’ There’s nothing that the president did wrong. Show me where the president did anything to be impeached…Nadler is setting the framework now that the Democrats are not to believe the Mueller report.”

Nadler clarified that his committee wants to review the Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report, but that this inquiry “goes far beyond collusion.”

As instances of what he considers of obstruction of justice by Trump, Nadler mentioned “1,100 times he referred to the Mueller investigation as a ‘witch hunt’” in addition to Trump’s sudden firing of FBI director James Comey two years ago.

California Democratic Representative Adam Schiff, chair of the House intelligence committee, cautioned on Sunday that it is too soon to make judgments regarding impeachment. He explained, “That is something that we will have to await Bob Mueller’s report and the underlying evidence to determine. We will also have to look at the whole body of improper and criminal actions by the president including those campaign finance crimes to determine whether they rise to the level of removal from office.”