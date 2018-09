I used to think twice a month or when it looked dirty was enough, guess I was WAY off!

According to the National Sanitation Foundation, food and water bowls are one of the TOP FIVE most germ-covered spots in most homes, and guess what… it’s tracked all through your house.

They say that you should clean your pets bowl at least once a week by running them through the dishwasher, or soaking them in bleach water.

