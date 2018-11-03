HS assistant principal apologizes after he’s overheard calling female students ‘skanky hoes’

An assistant principal for a California high school has apologized after he reportedly called female students “skanky hoes,” explaining that the remark “came from a place of concern.”

Mike White who is the assistant principal at Monta Vista High School in Cupertino, California, issued an apology in a recent issue of the student magazine El Estoque, writing: “I am sincerely sorry for the language that I used when speaking of students during their preparation for their performance during Homecoming Week.”

“While what I said may have come from a place of concern, I should have expressed that concern very differently. Upon realizing my error in judgment, I apologized directly to the students involved, my leadership class and the Monta Vista staff. I hold myself to the same standard that I hold each student and adult in our community. And so, when I have made a mistake, I take responsibility and work towards repairing the relationships affected,” wrote White.

White’s statement surfaced on Facebook several days after the school’s Homecoming Week, where girls in the senior class danced wearing black shorts, white tank tops, and white baseball jerseys.

The incident went viral after high school senior Keara Jacques wrote about it via Facebook even including a screenshot of White’s statement in the El Estoque magazine.

The school’s principal Ben Clausnitzer spoke out about the controversy to the magazine saying “it was inappropriate” but also mentioned White was “trying to protect the kids,” but did so in “a poor way.”

White is still an assistant principal at the school, according to reports.