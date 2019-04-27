HS principal sparks controversy after ordering dress code for parents

A Texas high school principal is at the center of a nationwide controversy after implementing a dress code for parents.

Carlotta Outley Brown, of James Madison High School, has become the center of this heated debate.

The dress code was established after a mother was attempting to enroll her child but was asked to leave due to her attire.

Joselyn Lewis was reportedly wearing a headscarf and a T-shirt dress, according to reports.

Following the incident, Brown sent a letter to parents warning them that they would not be allowed to drop off or pick up their kids if they were not dressed appropriately.

“We are preparing your child for a prosperous future,” Brown wrote. “We want them to know what is appropriate and what is not appropriate.”

Brown says she stands by her decision with the support of some parents who say the “guidelines were necessary to maintain a dignified atmosphere.”

However, others have taken issue with the dress code citing that it is discriminatory and ties into deeper rooted issues such as class, gender, and race.

The new dress code bans attire including pajamas, hair rollers, leggings or certain other items of clothing.

Additionally, it bans men from wearing undershirts, parents wearing sagging pants or shorts, revealing tops, torn jeans “showing lots of skin,” and “dresses that are up to your behind.”