Hubbard Radio Remembers A West Palm Beach Radio Legend – Andy Preston

Andy pictured with one of his many fans.

“Andy Preston and I were hired at the very start of The Gater 98.7 in 1991. He was a great human being, everybody that met him would agree. He was also one of the most knowledgeable historians of rock music I’ve ever met. He had a real passion for the music, The Gater radio station, and his listeners. For 28 years he ‘Rocked the Palm Beaches’ like no other has or will. As a colleague and later a competitor, there was none better. We stayed friends through it all-RIP Andy.”

Mick McCabe

Hubbard Radio West Palm Beach

Please join us in remembering this amazing man who spent the last 28 years with us on the radio and living in South Florida.

