Huge endorsement kicks off Senator Elizabeth Warren’s 2020 campaign

Sen. Elizabeth Warren will officially launch her 2020 presidential campaign Saturday with a rally in Lawrence, Massachusetts, using the backdrop of Everett Mills — the site of a historic 1912 labor strike led by women and immigrants — to highlight the progressive populist ideals she has made the centerpiece of her candidacy.

The formal start of Warren’s White House campaign comes as the Democratic primary intensifies by the day, with numerous candidates including Sens. Kamala Harris and Cory Booker already in the race, and others, like Sens. Bernie Sanders and Amy Klobuchar, expected to jump in soon.

Two weeks ago, Warren added more meat to her platform, introducing a new “wealth tax” on Americans with assets valued at $50 million or more.

The plan, according to documents provided by the campaign, would impose a 2% tax on Americans whose net worth exceeds $50 million. Billionaires would pay an additional 1 %. Viewed alongside a new proposal from Sanders to hike the estate tax, Warren has positioned herself at the center of the progressive push to reduce corporate influence in Washington and economic inequality across the country.

Of course, the issue of her decision of labeling herself Native American on professional forms might hold her campaign hostage but Warren plans to power through the controversy.

Warren has been fiercely critical of the Trump administration’s immigration policy, particularly in light of the separation of migrant children from their families at the border.