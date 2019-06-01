Human remains found in search for missing Texas girl Maleah Davis

A bag of human remains believed to be missing Texas girl Maleah Davis was found in Arkansas on Friday.

A roadside mowing crew discovered the remains in a garbage bag along Interstate 30 near Fulton, Arkansas, according to Hempstead County Sheriff James Singleton.

Arkansas State Police will process the remains before they are sent to the medical examiner in Harris County, Texas, Skillern said.

The discovery comes after the fiancé of the missing 4-year-old’s mother allegedly confessed to dumped her body somewhere in the state.

Earlier on Friday, suspect Derion Vence reportedly told an activist who spoke with him in jail where he disposed of Maleah’s body.

“One thing he wanted to make clear to me was that what happened to Maleah was an accident, and he says it was an accident. And he confessed to me where he dumped the body,” Houston community activist Quanell X told KTRK.

Vence, 26, initially told police that Maleah was kidnapped in a carjacking on May 4th.

However, further investigation, including DNA evidence and video surveillance, proved that he was lying. He was later arrested and has been charged with tampering with evidence in connection with the case.

If convicted of his current charge, he faces between two and 20 years in prison.

The human remains have not been identified as Maleah at this time.