Human remains found in the mouth of an alligator

Authorities in Fort Meade, Florida are investigating the death of a man after they found some of his remains inside the mouth and belly of an alligator.

The discovery was made Thursday around 7:43 am just off Peeples Road near County Road 630 on the Mosaic property.

According to the police report, authorities received a phone call from a Mosaic employee who found the body of a man floating face down in the water. The employee noted that the man was missing some body parts and that there was an alligator nearby that had at least one of the man’s body parts in its mouth.

Officials with FWC trapped and killed the alligator and found the victim’s hand and foot inside the animals stomach.

Other responding authorities identified the victim as 45-year-old Michael Ford II and later interviewed a friend of Ford’s after finding the friend’s truck on the property where Ford was last seen.

The friend who has not been identified, reported that he recently sold the truck to Ford and had not seen or heard from him since Saturday.

An initial autopsy revealed that Ford’s cause of death may have been due to drowning, however, authorities are still investigating the incident.