Hundreds of Riviera Beach Workers Did Not Get Paid

Hundreds of Riviera Beach workers, including police and firefighters, did not get their Friday paycheck deposited into their bank account.

In an email to all employees city manager Karen Hoskins blamed the bank and said the staff is working diligently with the city’s bank to resolve the issue so that employees’ bank accounts will be credited today.

Randy Sherman, the city’s finance director said an issue with TD Bank led to the mishap.

Sherman shared the city’s payment summary report with CBS12.

The documents show more than $1.2 million for payroll and accounts payable was approved on Wednesday.

That money didn’t not show up in people’s accounts on Friday.

However, Sherman said the issue should be resolved and employees will see their direct deposits sometime after noon.

