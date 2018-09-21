Hundreds of Riviera Beach Workers Did Not Get Paid

Hundreds of Riviera Beach workers, including police and firefighters, did not get their Friday paycheck deposited into their bank account.

In an email to all employees city manager Karen Hoskins blamed the bank and said the staff is working diligently with the city’s bank to resolve the issue so that employees’ bank accounts will be credited today.

Randy Sherman, the city’s finance director said an issue with TD Bank led to the mishap.

Sherman shared the city’s payment summary report with CBS12.
The documents show more than $1.2 million for payroll and accounts payable was approved on Wednesday.
That money didn’t not show up in people’s accounts on Friday.

However, Sherman said the issue should be resolved and employees will see their direct deposits sometime after noon.

The post Hundreds of Riviera Beach Workers Did Not Get Paid appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Will Bill Cosby Go to Jail on Monday? Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford May testify next week Jupiter Police K-9 Named “Bandit” After Burt Reynold’s Character Going Viral Three Infants Stabbed at Overnight NY Daycare Greenacres Woman Stabbed in DC to be Buried in Her Wedding Gown MIA “Like a Warzone” After Gun Battle With Hate Crime Suspect
Comments