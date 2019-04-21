Hungry Boy Calls 911 to Request McDonald’s

A 5-year-old Michigan boy with a craving for fast food and his grandmother already asleep, decided to call for help over the weekend. Rather than calling a delivery service, Iziah Hall called 911 dispatchers, and here is how it went: Dispatcher: “Kent County 911 what’s your emergency?” Iziah: “Can you bring me McDonald’s?”

Dispatcher: “I’m sorry what?”

Iziah: “Can you bring me McDonald’s?”

Dispatcher: “No I can’t bring you McDonald’s.”

Sara Kuberski, the dispatcher who answered Iziah’s call, says, “We get a lot of people who are letting their kids play on their cellphones and a lot of them are deactivated and parents don’t realize they can still call 911.”

She contacted police officer Dan Patterson, who explains, “I was laughing to myself … 5-year-old calls dispatch and orders McDonald’s.”

Patterson went to the home to make sure everything was OK, but made a special stop at the Golden Arches on his way. He adds, “I figured ‘hey I’m driving past McDonald’s on my way there and I might as well get him something.'”

The officer delivered the food to the hungry child, and used the visit as a learning opportunity.

Kuberski says, “We all thought it was really cool that Officer Patterson went over there with the McDonald’s so it kind of made our night.”