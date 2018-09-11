Hurricane Emergency Bag

Hurricane season is in full swing and with 3 storms brewing we all should be ready for whatever comes our way! Need some help with an emergency bag? Well here are some ideas:

You want to have at least 3 days of food. Non-perishables, can include some jerky or nuts. For water, experts say to have a gallon a day for each person. Don’t forget the basic necessity like clean clothes, gasoline, flashlights, batteries, radio, first aid supplies, cash, ID, and all important documents.

Another thing that gets forgotten, pet supplies! Remember animal food, pictures, medication and paperwork. Take pictures of all important things that are covered by insurance for after the storm, so you can send them into the insurance company.

Florence is set to make landfall in the Carolina’s but 2 more storms are trailing behind.