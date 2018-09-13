Hurricane Florence Weakens, Will Likely Remain a Category 2 Storm

As Hurricane Florence weakens to a Category 2 storm and heads toward North and South Carolina, it still remains a huge threat. The National Hurricane Center issued warnings from South Santee River, South Carolina, to Duck, North Carolina.

North Carolina’s governor, Ray Cooper issued an evacuation order for the state’s barrier islands. Some local officials have also issued evacuation orders inland. Altogether, Cooper says between 750,000 to 1 million residents have been asked to evacuate.

