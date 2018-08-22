Hurricane Lane strengthens to a Category 5

As Hurricane Lane closes in on Hawaii, officials have confirmed Thursday that it will be a category five storm.

The Hawaiin government has issued a hurricane warning for the island of Hawaii, also known as the Big Island, while a hurricane watch is also in effect for Maui County and Oahu island.

UPDATE: #Lane is officially a dangerous category 5 storm with maximum sustained winds of 160mph. Lane is only one of two category 5 hurricanes to pass within 350 miles of the state according to database records. The last was Hurricane John in 1994. #hiwx pic.twitter.com/dFY0VvTaX8 — NWSHonolulu (@NWSHonolulu) August 22, 2018

