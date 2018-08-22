Hurricane Lane strengthens to a Category 5

As Hurricane Lane closes in on Hawaii, officials have confirmed Thursday that it will be a category five storm.

The Hawaiin government has issued a hurricane warning for the island of Hawaii, also known as the Big Island, while a hurricane watch is also in effect for Maui County and Oahu island.

