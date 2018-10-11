Hurricane Michael death toll expected to rise

Officials have blamed Hurricane Michael for the deaths of five people as first responders search for victims in the destruction left in its wake.

Authorities expect the death toll to rise as the storm continues to push through the southeast.

Hurricane Michael hit the Florida panhandle as a Category 4 hurricane with 155 mph winds Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday, Governor Rick Scott encouraged people via Twitter to stay home while crews moved in to begin repairing damaged infrastructure and search for victims.

This morning, crews are already out working to restore power and clear debris. Please stay off the roads this morning to let these crews work. Many roads are closed for your safety. Remember do not touch downed power lines or drive into dangerous conditions. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) October 11, 2018

FEMA chief Brock Long told the New York Times that he is concerned that the death toll will rise as first responders reach areas where residents did not evacuate.

Hurricane Michael is the third-strongest hurricane to hit the continental U.S.

The now tropical-storm continued to barrel through the Carolinas, where many areas are still recovering from the damage done by Hurricane Florence, Thursday.

