Hurricane Michael death toll expected to rise

Officials have blamed Hurricane Michael for the deaths of five people as first responders search for victims in the destruction left in its wake.

Authorities expect the death toll to rise as the storm continues to push through the southeast.

Hurricane Michael hit the Florida panhandle as a Category 4 hurricane with 155 mph winds Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday, Governor Rick Scott encouraged people via Twitter to stay home while crews moved in to begin repairing damaged infrastructure and search for victims.

FEMA chief Brock Long told the New York Times that he is concerned that the death toll will rise as first responders reach areas where residents did not evacuate.

Hurricane Michael is the third-strongest hurricane to hit the continental U.S.

The now tropical-storm continued to barrel through the Carolinas, where many areas are still recovering from the damage done by Hurricane Florence, Thursday.

Related content:

VIDEO: Florida in Ruins As Deadly “Michael” Heads to the Carolinas

The post Hurricane Michael death toll expected to rise appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Palm Beach County beaches reopen following red tide scare Washington State Supreme Court declares death penalty unconstitutional Kanye West Drops “F” Bomb in Oval Office Meeting With President Trump FLOTUS says she’s one of the most bullied people in the world VIDEO: Florida in Ruins As Deadly “Michael” Heads to the Carolinas Chase After Armed Carjacking in Fort Lauderdale Ends on I-95 Crash in PBC
Comments