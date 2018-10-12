Hurricane Michael Death Toll Rises

Michael is blamed for the deaths of at least eleven people.
Four people were killed in Florida, five in Virginia, one in Georgia and another in North Carolina.
Officials continue to say that number may rise even higher as the search and rescue effort continues.

FEMA chief Brock Long said many regions are dealing with massive structural damages, downed trees and lack of power.
He repeated a warning that power may be out in affected areas for some time.
An official with the Department of Health and Human Services said it may not be safe for many people to try and return home.

Hurricane Michael hit the Florida panhandle as a Category 4 hurricane with 155 mph winds Wednesday afternoon.

Related content:

VIDEO: Florida in Ruins As Deadly “Michael” Heads to the Carolinas

The post Hurricane Michael Death Toll Rises appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Orange County School Bus Crashes into Pool A Windy Royal Wedding at Windsor Castle Watch New Aladdin Teaser Pope Accepts Cardinal Wuerl’s Resignation Monica Lewinsky to Speak About Me Too in Tampa The News You Need To Know In A Minute 10/12/18
Comments