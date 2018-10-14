Hurricane Michael Forces Cancellation of First Gubernatorial Debate

The wrath of Hurricane Michael has resulted in the cancellation of the first debate between Florida’s two gubernatorial candidates.

Democratic candidate and Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum and Republican candidate Ron DeSantis were scheduled to face off Tuesday in Orlando.

However, Gillum said that thousands in his city are still without power. Nearly 30,000 Tallahassee electric customers remain in the dark.

Gillum added online late Saturday that he is unable to start campaigning again until at least next Wednesday, due to the damage left by the storm.

It has not been announced when, or if, the debate might be rescheduled.

