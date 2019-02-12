‘I am not happy about border deal,’ says Trump

President Trump made remarks on Tuesday about the congressional compromise designed to avert a second government shutdown.

Monday evening, bipartisan leaders emerged from a meeting saying they have reached a deal to keep the government running past a midnight Friday deadline.

The deal includes about $1.4 billion toward physical border barriers, but not a wall as the president has demanded.

Additionally, it includes money for 55 new miles of bollard fencing on the U.S.-Mexico border.

President Trump said he is not happy with the deal but would make the decision whether to sign it after reviewing “the final details.”

Republican lawmakers are expected to encourage the president to sign off on the deal.

