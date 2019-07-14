ICE Raids Expected in Miami, Other Cities on Sunday

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids are still expected to take place Sunday in South Florida and several other cities across the country.

Immigration reform advocates say that areas around Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York and San Francisco will be targeted in the raids, which are anticipated to last through at least Thursday.

…..Sorry, can’t let them into our Country. If too crowded, tell them not to come to USA, and tell the Dems to fix the Loopholes – Problem Solved! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

President Trump told reporters on Friday, “It starts on Sunday and they’re going to take people out and they’re going to bring them back to their countries. We are focused on criminals as much as we can before we do anything else.”

When the raids did not begin as expected before dawn, advocacy groups began redirecting their efforts from helping the detainees to spreading information and awareness about immigrant rights.

To that end, they are knocking on doors in immigrant-heavy neighborhoods, canvassing churches and supermarkets, and worked to keep people prepared.

About 2,000 people around Miami-Dade County are expected to be detained.