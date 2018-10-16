Idaho Hunting Official Resigns After Killing Baboon Family in Africa

An Idaho Fish and Game commissioner has resigned after he bragged about killing more than a dozen animals on a hunting trip to Africa last month including an entire baboon family.

In an email to more than 100 people, Blake Fischer included photos of himself with dead animals including a giraffe, leopard, warthog, and four baboons. Fischer wrote that his wife “wanted to watch me and ‘get a feel’ for Africa…so I shot a whole family of baboons. I think she got the idea quick.”

Today as he resigns he released a statement:

“I recently made some poor judgments that resulted in sharing photos of a hunt in which I did not display an appropriate level of sportsmanship and respect for the animals I harvested,” Blake Fischer stated.

Fischer attached 12 pictures of himself he sent in an email to 100 friends and colleagues recapping his recent hunting trip to Namibia. The pictures show him and his wife standing over various kills: an oryx, a giraffe, a waterbuck, a leopard and, perhaps most notably, a group of four dead baboons.

He boasted about using the baboon kills to introduce his wife to African game hunting.

Even though Fischer has resigned he said, “I didn’t do anything unethical. I didn’t do anything immoral.”

He did not apologize for killing the animals, just for posting the photos.

