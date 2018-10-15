Idaho Hunting Official Under Fire For Killing Baboon Family in Africa

An Idaho Fish and Game commissioner is getting calls to resign after he bragged about killing more than a dozen animals on a hunting trip to Africa last month including an entire baboon family.
In an email to more than 100 people, Blake Fischer included photos of himself with dead animals including a giraffe, leopard, warthog, and four baboons. Fischer wrote that his wife “wanted to watch me and ‘get a feel’ for Africa…so I shot a whole family of baboons. I think she got the idea quick.” Idaho Governor Butch Otter’s spokesman says Otter is concerned and his office is actively looking into the matter.

The post Idaho Hunting Official Under Fire For Killing Baboon Family in Africa appeared first on 850 WFTL.

