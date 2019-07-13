How To Keep Bored Kids Busy Until School Starts

We’ve got a few more weeks before schools back in session, so if you’ve got bored kids or teenagers, this is for you.

Here are a few ideas I seen on how to the kids busy for the rest of summer… I also threw in a couple of my own.

1. Help a Neighbor: Mowing lawns is a great way to earn a little extra cash, also babysitting, pet sitting, or even getting a group of friends together to clean up the neighborhood.

2. Homework: The next school year is right around the corner, so keep their minds sharp. Have them study up a little on a subject they may be struggling with, read a book or two, or have them tutor a neighborhood kid, family member, or friend.

3. Volunteer work: Getting involved in the community is a great way for them to keep busy while helping others. Check out places like a church, soup kitchen, beach cleanup, or a local charity.

4. Let them be bored: Not having anything to do is actually GOOD for kids because it helps them become more self-reliant and creative.

