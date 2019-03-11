Identities Released of Five Killed in Pahokee Plane Crash

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office has released the identities of the five people who were killed in a plane crash near Lake Okeechobee on Friday afternoon.

Four of the five victims were lawyers at Peterson Bernard, a local law firm.

Deputies say that 73-year-old Eric Peterson, 36-year-old Matthew Fiorello, 43-year-old Heather Bridwell and 54-year-old Edwin Mortell, III were killed when the plane went down sometime around 3:30 p.m. near Pahokee.

The pilot, 45-year-old Eduardo Mulet, was also killed.

The Sheriff’s office says the twin-engine Piper crashed a bit north of Pahokee Airport, or about 400 yards away from shore.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane departed from Tampa International Airport and was headed to the North County General Aviation Airport.

While the FAA is investigating the accident, the National Transportation Safety Board is leading the process.