IHOP Adds ‘Grinch’ Like Items to the Menu

The movie Grinch is set to hit theaters November 9th, but in the meantime IHOP is coming out with new breakfast items you can order in honor of the holidays! Some new menu items will be Grinch’s Green Pancakes, Minty Who Hot Chocolate, WhoRoast Beast Omelette, and Whoville Holiday Cheesecake French Toast! Some items for the kids include Mt. Crumpit Kids Combo and Young Grinch Minty Who Hot Chocolate. IHOP will be serving the Grinch goodies until December 31st. Are green pancakes and hot chocolate your dream breakfast this holiday season!?