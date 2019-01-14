Illinois Denies Permit for R. Kelly Concert

The state of Illinois is refusing to issue R. Kelly a permit for an upcoming concert as outrage over sexual abuse allegations grows.

Public outcry against the singer as been rising since the airing of a Lifetime docu-series called “Surviving R. Kelly” with testimonials of women who say the singer abused them.

Kelly was denied the permit for his “Spring Break Jam” concert in Illinois in wake of inflammatory docu-series.

The district attorney in Chicago and Atlanta are looking into the possibility of filing charges against the R&B artist.

Kelly was acquitted of 21 counts of child pornography in June of 2008 and has no criminal record.

R. Kelly denied permit to hold “Spring Break Jam” concert in Illinois in wake of inflammatory docuseries. https://t.co/x6qhwmOa7k pic.twitter.com/LCBrr1eX5v — ABC News (@ABC) January 14, 2019