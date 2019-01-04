Injured Congressional Combat Vets “5 eyes. 5 arms. 4 legs. All American.”

Three combat veterans are trading the battlefield for the battleground of the swamp and were pictured in a viral tweet on the first day of the new Congress.

The picture shows Dan Crenshaw of Texas, Jim Baird of Indiana, and Brian Mast of Florida, who posted the image on Twitter.

All three of the congressmen are Republicans, and all three are wounded veterans.

Mast lost both legs in Afghanistan, where he was an Army bomb disposal expert.

Rep. Mast represents the Treasure Coast and lost both legs after he took a wrong step into an IED along the road in Kandahar.

The explosion resulted in the amputation of both his legs and one of his fingers

Crenshaw is a former Navy SEAL who lost an eye in Afghanistan.

Baird lost an arm in Vietnam.

The tweet’s captioned: “5 eyes. 5 arms. 4 legs. All American.”