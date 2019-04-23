Inmate back in custody after mistakenly being released by judge

Authorities in Brevard County, Florida are reporting that an inmate who was mistakenly released after being transferred to another jail, is back in police custody.

29-year-old Cedrick Gant turned himself back in to police on Monday after a judge released him despite his 23 year federal prison sentence for armed carjacking.

Gant was sentenced to the term in February, however, transferred from the Lake County Jail to the Brevard County Jail last week to face sentencing on a violation of probation charge in a separate case, the judge credited him for time served and released him.

According to Brevard County Sheriff’s spokesman Tod Goodyear, there was a miscommunication between departments and his does not know why the Brevard judge didn’t know about the federal sentence.

An internal investigation is ongoing.