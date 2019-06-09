Investigation Continues Into Fatal Shooting on Flamingo Road

Davie Police are still investigating the fatal shooting that took place on Flamingo Road on Friday afternoon. The incident happened south of the 595 expressway.

One driver died and another was hospitalized and died shortly after at the hospital. The second driver’s death was announced by Police on Sunday.

The first driver was driving a white utility truck and the second person was in a BMW but it wasn’t revealed yet whether the second person was a passenger or the actual driver.

Two handguns were found on the scene by investigators and they are still unsure of what exactly happened. Investigators believe the incident could be a result of road rage. The fatal shooting caused Flamingo Road to be shut down for hours. Police have not yet released the names of the men who died.