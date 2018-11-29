Investigation Finds Two Nuns Stole Money from Redondo Beach Catholic School

A Redondo Beach Catholic parish conducted an internal investigation and found that two longtime nuns who worked at the St. James School misappropriated a “substantial” amount of school funds. This had been happening over a period of years, according to a letter sent to school families on Wednesday.

Msgr. Michael Meyers, the pastor at St. James Catholic Church, wrote in the letter that the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, the nuns’ order, is cooperating with the parish and the Archdiocese of Los Angeles to figure out exactly how much money was taken. Sister Mary Margaret Kreuper was the former school principal and Sister Lana Chang was a former teacher.

Meyers said in the letter that the matter came to light during financial reviews that followed a change in leadership at the school. Other staff members were not found to be responsible.

Meyers said the school has implemented new procedures and policies for its financial management. The sisters’ order has agreed to fully reimburse the school and is imposing penalties and sanctions against both of the nuns.