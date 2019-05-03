Investigation: Mother of three found dead inside her Weston home

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the death of a mother who was found dead inside of her home.

The woman identified as 34-year-old Carolyn Espinosa, was found just before 4:00 pm Wednesday at her home in the area of South Post Road and San Simeon Circle.

Not much is known about the case at this time, however, authorities did report that they believe Espinosa was murdered and that they have identified a suspect but do not have anyone in custody at this time.

Espinosa leaves behind a 12-year-old son, a seven-year-old son, and a third-year-old daughter.

Her family has since created a Gofundme page to fund the family’s expenses.

If you have any information on this homicide, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.