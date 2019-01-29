Investigators Find PSL Woman Set up ‘hit’ That Left One Dead On New Year’s Day

Authorities in Port St. Lucie have arrested four people for the shooting death of an 18-year-old on New Year’s Day.

According to the report, the victim, Jamal Booker, was found face down with several bullet wounds to his head at an apartment complex on the 1200 block of North 29th Street.

According to the report, investigators later found that Booker allegedly stole $900 worth of marijuana from 23-year-old Megan Nichole Craig who intended on selling the drugs to him.

Craig told authorities that when she met up with Booker, he took the drugs away from her and she claimed that Booker said he had a gun.

Craig then hatched a plan with her boyfriend 27-year-old Amir Tafari Muhammad for him to kill Booker.

According to the police report, authorities viewed surveillance video from the area and noticed a Toyota 4Runner back into a parking space moments before the shooting. One person got out of the vehicle and stood in the hallway while on the phone and smoking a cigarette. Booker who was also on his phone at the time walked passed the suspect who then pulled out a pistol and shot him at point-blank range. The suspect, then fired two more shots as Booker fell to the ground. The suspect and another person who had been watching the incident then fled the scene in the Toyota.

Authorities looked through Booker’s phone records which led them to Muhammad, who had just been released from state prison in March of 2018 after an attempted murder conviction.

Craig later admitted that she set up the hit and scoped out the area for Muhammad because they were upset about Booker stealing from her on Dec. 30th.

“She said she knew the plan was for Amir to kill Jamal and then evade police detection,” records said. “Megan confessed to being the person who ultimately set up a hit on Jamal Booker.”

Two other’s 31-year-old Dwayne Anthony Fisher and 17-year-old Anastasia Benincasa were also arrested for contributing to the crime. Benincasa who is Fisher’s girlfriend, told authorities that the night of Booker’s death, they were at a tattoo party when Muhammad and Fisher reportedly told her that they had to leave to go handle “something.”

Benincasa, knowing about the plan to killing someone, drove the men to Fort Pierce. She also says she was on a three-way call with Booker and Muhammad the night of the shooting and that after the shooting she drove the men back to Muhammad’s to change before they returned to the tattoo party.

When authorities asked about the murder weapon, she told them that the men threw the weapon which was described as a pink gun, in a canal somewhere in Fort Lauderdale.