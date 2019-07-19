Investigators search for armed sexual battery suspect

Authorities in Miami are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who reportedly sexually assaulted a woman in her hotel room and pointed a gun at her head.

Officials met the victim at Mount Sinai Medical Center Wednesday afternoon where she reported the incident.

The woman told authorities that she originally met the man while walking on the beach outside of the Century Hotel where she was staying. The two exchanged numbers and she agreed to meet him at her hotel room to have sex. The woman told authorities that she later changed her mind in the room when he told her he did not have a condom. At that point, the woman told authorities that the man began yelling at her and calling her names before he choked her and sexually assaulted her.

The victim says she then went to the restroom to “clean herself off” but did not take a shower and when she returned the suspect had a gun pointed at her head and screaming something she did not understand.

Eventually the victim was able to get in touch with a hotel employee. That’s when the suspect ran out of the room still yelling at the victim.

The Miami Police Department is currently working with the Broward Sheriff’s Office and the Doral Police Department to find and identify the suspect as he is believed to have committed crimes in their county. Authorities, however, are still asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

The suspect who is believed to be between 5 feet 9 inches tall to 5 feet 11 inches tall and between 180 to 190 pounds. He has long dreadlocks, gold teeth and tattoos on both of his arms and was last seen leaving the hotel wearing a dark green T-shirt and light colored pants.

If you have any information about this incident you are asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.